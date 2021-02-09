World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will kick-start her Australian Open 2021 campaign with a first-round clash against Danka Kovinic. The encounter takes place at the Melbourne Park in Australia on Tuesday (February 9, 2021). Barty has been phenomenal in the last couple of years and is one of the favourites for the single’s event. However, she can’t afford to be complacent against Montenegrin No. 1 Danka Kovinic who can prove to be a potent customer. She is a two-time WTA finalist and has scored a couple of wins over top-10 players. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of Ashleigh Barty vs Danka Kovinic match. Novak Djokovic Delivers Heartwarming Speech After Registering a Win Against Jeremy Chardy.

Barty and Kovinic have never met on the tour before and would be raring to emerge victorious in their first clash. The Aussie sensation looked at the peak of her prowess throughout last week at the Yarra Valley Classic where she bagged the title after defeating Garbine Muguruza in the final. On the other hand, the Montenegrin will have to be ready to tackle all sorts of challenges in the upcoming clash. She ceratinly has the game to challenge Barty but defeating the top seed player is a daunting task. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

