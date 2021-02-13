World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty is up against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third-round match of Australian Open 2021. The encounter takes place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Saturday (February 13). Barty has been in red-hot form after returning to competitive action last week. After clinching the Yarra Valley Classic title, the 24-year-old Aussie star built on the momentum with two good wins in the year’s first Grand Slam event. On the other hand, Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova has also impressed in the previous round, but upsetting Barty would be a daunting task for her. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of Ashleigh Barty vs Ekaterina Alexandrova match. Serena Williams Brings Back the ‘One-Legged Catsuit’ at Australian Open 2021.

Notably, Barty and Alexandrova have never played each other on the WTA Tour and their first meeting would be one to watch out for. Although Alexandrova registered straight-set victories over Martina Trevisan and Barbora Krejcikova in the first two rounds, she’ll take the field as an underdog. Be it unleashing heavy groundstrokes or mixing them up with slices, Barty have several potent weapons in her armoury, and the Russian has to be at the top of her A-game to put up a fight. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Ashleigh Barty vs Ekaterina Alexandrova Women’s Singles Third-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Ashleigh Barty vs Ekaterina Alexandrova match in Australian Open 2021 third-round will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Saturday (February 13). The match has a tentative start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Ashleigh Barty vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Third-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Ashleigh Barty vs Ekaterina Alexandrova Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Ashleigh Barty vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Third-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Ashleigh Barty vs Ekaterina Alexandrova women’s singles third-round match online for fans in India.

