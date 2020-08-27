Tennis' most accomplished team in doubles history Bryan brothers- Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan have decided to retire from the game. With it comes to an end the American twins' record-breaking careers. Bryan Brothers announced the decision to retire days ahead of the US Open 2020. Earlier, their name was not on the entry list released for men's doubles at the 2020 US Open and it appeared back then the duo will hang up their racquets.

"We're most proud of the way we devoted ourselves completely to the game and gave our full effort every day. Our loyalty toward each other never wavered and we are leaving professional tennis with zero regrets. We'll miss the competition and camaraderie amongst the players. We'll also miss the excitement of gearing up for a big match and playing for the roar of the fans," Bob said in a statement.

"We feel it's the right time to walk away. We've given over 20 years to the tour, and we are now looking forward to the next chapter of our lives. With that said, we feel very blessed to have been able to play the game of doubles for so long. We are grateful to have had the opportunities in the beginning of the year to play and say our goodbyes to the fans. Winning our final event in Delray Beach and clinching the Davis Cup tie in Honolulu are moments we'll forever remember and cherish," Mike added.

The Bryan brothers won 119 trophies in 26-season careers, which is an Open Era record. Their twin brothers won 16 Grand Slam Doubles titles, one Olympic Gold and Bronze medal. The duo was ranked number for for record 439 weeks.

