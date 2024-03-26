The World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain defeated tour veteran Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round of the Miami Open as he took another step towards completing the coveted ‘Sunshine Double’. The Spaniard took control from the beginning, breaking the 37-year-old Frenchman’s serve twice to clinch the first set. During the second set, both players entertained the crowd with great rallies. Carlos Alcaraz Meets Neymar Jr and Jimmy Butler at Miami Open 2024 (View Pic).

After 1 hour and 13 minutes, the Spaniard secured the match, extending his win streak to eight victories. Alcaraz now plays Lorenzo Musetti. The No.23 seed from Italy halted 21-year-old American Ben Shelton 6-4, 7-6(5). The Spaniard leads the head-to-head 2-1. Meanwhile, Karen Khachanov defeated Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(5), to advance to the Miami Open Round of 16 for the fourth time.

Khachanov now faces Alexander Zverev, the fourth seed, who needed almost two hours to defeat American Chris Eubanks, the No. 31 seed, 7-6(4),6-3. After upsetting sixth seed Holger Rune in the second round, Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan reached the Round of 16, beating Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-5, 6-3. With this win, he will move inside the Top 50 after the Miami Open.

The Hungarian will play Australian Alex De Minaur, the ninth seed, who defeated German Jan-Lennard Struff, the No. 24 seed, 7-6(3), 6-4. Their match will not happen before 7 pm on Grandstand. Another former Miami Open champion still alive is Hubert Hurkacz. A winner at the Hard Rock Stadium in 2021, the Polish advanced to the Round of 16 after overcoming Bradenton, Fla. native Sebastian Korda 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 6-3, in 2 hours and 15 minutes.

His next opponent will be tour veteran Grigor Dimitrov, who cruised past German Yannick Hanfmann 6-1, 6-0 in 45 minutes. The 32-year-old Bulgarian reaches the Round of 16 in Miami for the third time in his career (2012, 2016).

