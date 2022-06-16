Halle (Germany), June 15 : Nick Kyrgios battled back from first-set disappointment to oust second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory at the ATP 500 event in Halle on Wednesday. After a strong second-set showing to level the match, the World No. 45 clinched a crucial break late in the deciding set to seal a quarterfinal spot on tournament debut. The Australian struck 32 winners (including 9 aces), fewer than Tsitsipas' 39 winners (including 18 aces), but stayed resolute to clinch victory in the two-hour, five-minute encounter and complete his biggest win by ATP Ranking since he defeated the same opponent at the 2020 ATP Cup. US Open Allows Russian, Belarusian Athletes To Compete Under Neutral Flag At Tennis Tournament in 2022.

However, Kyrgios made a fresh dig at umpires after receiving a time violation during the second set. The world No 45 sat down and refused to play until he spoke with the supervisor after receiving the violation during the second seed's service game and claimed afterwards that umpires "try to be relevant". "Stef is one of the best players in the world at the moment and he's going to have some amazing results and I'm sure many, many Grand Slams," said Kyrgios after the match.

"I don't know if I can say the same for me, but I'm happy to still be able to produce this level with the tournaments I play. It is a testament to how hard I do work when I'm not playing. I'm just super excited to move on as well, I want to keep having these big wins on the best courts in the world," he said. Kyrgios followed his semifinal run in Stuttgart last week with an impressive opening-round win against home favourite Daniel Altmaier in Halle. He continued to look sharp on the grass against Tsitsipas on Wednesday, but only after the Greek had prevailed in a high-quality first set to test Kyrgios' resolve. ATP Rankings 2022: Roger Federer Hits 22-Year Worst Ranking.

A tight start saw just five points won against serve in the first nine games, before Tsitsipas raised his level to exert some pressure on the Kyrgios delivery. The Greek let slip two break points as Kyrgios rallied to level at 5-5, but Tsitsipas' perseverance paid off in the 12th game as he converted his sixth set point to move ahead. The Australian bounced back immediately from falling behind, frequently showcasing his unique shotmaking ability. A couple of rasping flat forehands had the crowd on its feet as Kyrgios broke twice to send an intriguing battle into a deciding set. It was Kyrgios who capitalised on a lapse in the Tsitsipas game, however, his ability to find winners from anywhere all court helping him to a crucial break for 5-4 before he served out to love. The 27-year-old Kyrgios will face Pablo Carreno Busta in next round, after he defeated Sebastian Korda 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 earlier on Wednesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2022 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).