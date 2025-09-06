World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will battle against Amanda Anisimova for the women's singles title in the US Open 2025 Grand Slam event on September 7. The defending champion, Aryna Sabalenka, comfortably reached the finals after defeating Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-final. Amanda Anisimova, on the other hand, has had a brilliant run en route to the finals. Amanda Anisimova defeated Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals, followed by a thrilling win over Japan's Naomi Osaka in the semi-final. As a home favourite, Amanda Anisimova will have extra support from the crowd when she faces the defending champion. Amanda Anisimova Enters US Open 2025 Final With Semi-Final Win Over Naomi Osaka, To Face Aryna Sabalenka in Summit Clash.

Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova have faced each other a total of nine times. Of those nine encounters, the Belarusian star Sabalenka managed to win only three, whereas Amanda has been better in the overall battles, with six victories to her name. However, in the past five encounters, the world No. 1 has been better with three wins. Meanwhile, fans can find out all the details of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova championship match here.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 Details

Fixture Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 women's singles final Date Sunday, September 7 Time 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) onwards Venue Arthur Ashe Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details JioHotstar, Star Sports Network TV channels

When is Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova Women’s Singles Final Match at the US Open 2025?

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on Amanda Anisimova in the women's singles championship match at the US Open 2025 Grand Slam event on Sunday, September 7. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open 2025 women's singles final match will be hosted at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final, A Look at Who Dominates This Rivalry.

Where to Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova Women’s Singles Final Match at US Open 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the US Open 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open 2025 women's singles final match on the Star Sports Channels. Check out the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open 2025 women's singles championship match live-streaming options below.

How to Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova Women’s Singles Final Match at US Open 2025 Live Streaming?

US Open 2025 Grand Slam event will be available for fans through online viewing options on JioHotstar, the OTT app for Star Sports Network. Hence, fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open 2025 women's singles final match on the JioHotstar app and website. But fans would need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live streaming of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open 2025 women's singles championship match.

