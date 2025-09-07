Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz--tennis has witnessed the start of a new rivalry in the past few years and now, another chapter is set to be added to this story when the two stars battle each other in the US Open 2025 final. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz would be competing in their third straight Grand Slam final, which just goes to show how consistently well they have performed in recent times and tennis fans could not have asked for a better final to determine the US Open 2025 champion. Ahead of the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 final, let us take a look at the head-to-head record between the two tennis stars and who dominates this rivalry. Jannik Sinner to Take on Carlos Alcaraz in US Open 2025 Final After Beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in Semi-Final.

Carlos Alcaraz made it to the final of the US Open 2025 tournament after outclassing 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. It would be his second US Open final appearance. Jannik Sinner fended off a challenge from Felix Auger-Aliassime to make it to the summit clash of the year's last Grand Slam. The Italian would look to retain the title he won last year.

Only one match now remains in the men's singles category and the winner will stake bragging rights in the rivalry. Irrespective of who wins at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz final is set to be a thrilling and exciting one.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Head-to-Head Record

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have had a total of 15 matches against each other so far. And Carlos Alcaraz has had the dominance in the head-to-head record between these two players. Out of 15 matches, the Spaniard has won a total of nine matches, while Jannik Sinner has bagged five victories against Carlos Alcaraz. The last time these two players faced each other in a Grand Slam final was at Wimbledon 2025, where Jannik Sinner had come out on top against Carlos Alcaraz. Their last meeting, which was in the Cincinnati Open 2025 final, had ended in a win for Carlos Alcaraz, with Jannik Sinner forced to retire. Jannik Sinner Downplays Injury Concern Ahead of US Open 2025 Final Clash Against Carlos Alcaraz, Says ‘Nothing To Worry About’.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Results of Last Five Encounters

Cincinnati Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz Beat Jannik Sinner after he retired hurt

Wimbledon 2025 Final: Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

French Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2)

Rome Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner Alcaraz 7-6(5), 6-1

Beijing Open 2024 Final: Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner 6-6(6), 6-4, 7-6(3)

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match is not only going to be for the US Open 2025 title but the world no 1 ranking will be up for grabs as well. Jannik Sinner is currently ranked 1 as per the ATP rankings and a win will help him hold onto that spot. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz would look to have the no 1 spot for himself with a victory in the US Open 2025 final.

