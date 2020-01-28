Leander Paes-Jeļena Ostapenko vs Jamie Murray-Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Australian Open 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of Aus Open Mixed Doubles Second Round Tennis Match?

Leander Paes (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Leander Paes and Jeļena Ostapenko will be up against Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the mixed doubles second-round match of Australian Open 2020. After gaining the wild card entry in the Australian Open 2020, Paes’ camping got off to a winning start as he and his partner defeated Australian pair of Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans. Meanwhile, if you are looking to catch Leander Paes’ second-round mixed doubles match, then below you will find all the details of Australian Open 2020 live streaming online. Australian Open 2020: Leander Paes Off to Winning Start, Moves to Second Round of Mixed Doubles.

Paes and Ostapenko made it to the second round of Australian Open 2020 following 6-7, 6-3, 10-6 win over Sanders and Polmans. The Indian tennis star and his partner made a strong comeback after losing the first set and eventually made it to the second stage.

Paes and Ostapenko’s opponents Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the USA and Jamie Murray of United Kingdom made it to the second round by defeating top seeds Marcelo Melo from Brazil and Barbora Srycova of Czechia. Murray and Mattek-Sands registered a 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 win over their opponents.

When is Leander Paes-Jeļena Ostapenko vs Jamie Murray-Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Second Round Match at Australian Open 2020

Leander Paes-Jeļena Ostapenko will take on Jamie Murray-Bethanie Mattek-Sands on January 28, 2020 (Sunday) in the second round of the mixed doubles of Australian Open 2020. The Australian Open 2020 match will take place at Court 3 Arena in Melbourne Park and is expected to begin from 10:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Coco Gauff’s Bid for History at Australian Open 2020 Ends in Tears, 15-Year-Old Crashes Out; Loses to Sofia Kenin in 4th Round Match.

Leander Paes-Jeļena Ostapenko vs Jamie Murray-Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Australian Open 2020 Mixed Doubles Second Round Match Live Telecast

Sony Pictures Networks holds the broadcast rights of Australian Open in India. So, you can watch Leander Paes-Jeļena Ostapenko vs Jamie Murray-Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Australian Open 2020 mixed doubles Second-round match live telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD.

Leander Paes-Jeļena Ostapenko vs Jamie Murray-Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Australian Open 2020 Mixed Doubled Second Round Match Live Streaming Online

As Sony Pictures Networks has the broadcast rights, the live online streaming of Leander Paes-Jeļena Ostapenko vs Jamie Murray-Bethanie Mattek-Sands mixed doubles Second round will be available on its OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website.