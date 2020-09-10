Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady will face each other in the first semi-final of the US Open 2020. The clash will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York on September 11, 2020 (early Friday morning). This will be the third meeting between the tennis stars with each of them recording one victory. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady in US Open 2020, can scroll down below. US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka Defeats Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-4 in Quarters, to Face Jennifer Brady in Semi-Final Match.

Fourth seed Naomi Osaka remains the favourite in the tie but will face a tough test against the American, who has been one of the most improved players in the Grand Slam. Brady will be the toughest test the Japanese has faced in the tournament but her record in big games might see Osaka find a way to get the better of the American tennis star.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady Women’s Semi-Final Match?

Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady Rogers Semi-Final in women's singles US Open 2020 will take place on September 11, 2020 (Friday). The match will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. The clash has a tentative start time of 04:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady Women’s Semi-Final Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the men’s singles clash live on their television sets.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady Women’s Semi-Final Match Online in India?

The match will also be live in India on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady US Open 2020 men's singles Semi-Final match online for its fans in India.

