For a few days now, Naomi Osaka has become the top trend on social media after she refused to speak to the media during the French Open 2021. This decision was taking citing mental health issues. While a few of them criticised her for the decision, the others lauded her for putting forth her mental health. On Monday, Osaka pulled off from the French Open 2021 and British journalist Piers Morgan criticised her heavily and called her a 'brat' for not speaking to the media. The netizens shared tweets on social media and slammed him for his statements on the Japanese star.

Many of them even reminded him about the time when he walked off from the interview. Piers Morgan called the Japanese star “arrogant spoiled brat whose fame and fortune appears to have inflated her ego to gigantic proportions”. He was quite angry with the statement she had posted on social media. Morgan further pointed out that Osaka refused to speak to the media only because a few journalists would ask her tough questions. This surely did not go down well with the statements and they trolled him massively on social media.

*NEW COLUMN* Narcissistic Naomi's cynical exploitation of mental health to silence the media is right from the Meghan & Harry playbook of wanting their press cake and eating it. https://t.co/UUFZ8iXt7l pic.twitter.com/iAj5ivzOBc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 31, 2021

So she plays infront of thousands of people in the stadiums, millions on tv, shes ok doing adverts plugging certain brands but doesn't want to be in a room for minutes with a dozen or so media people doing their job asking about a tennis match. 🤔 Doesn't add up. — Grommy (@Grommy15) May 31, 2021

lmao you walked off your own show, like wanting and eating your own shit https://t.co/dN2MWFdE1X — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) May 31, 2021

Naomi Osaka has pulled out of French Open 2021 as mentioned above. The Japanese tennis star had won the first round of the tournament and then did not appear for the conference. She was fined 15,000 dollars for not appearing in the press conference.

