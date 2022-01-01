Novak Djokovic has started preparing for the Australian Open 2022. Now it's still unclear if he will participate in the tournament Down Under which will begin on January 17, 2021, as his status for vaccination remains unclear. In October 2021, the organisers of the Australian Open 2022 had decided only vaccinated players to be a part of the event. A video has surfaced online where Novak was seen practicing on the blue court. The video was taken at the Soto Tennis Academy in Spain. As per the recent report, Novak's medical exemption has been denied. Rafael Nadal Reaches Melbourne Ahead of Australian Open 2022, Shares a Pic on Social Media.

In fact, Novak is also unavailable for the ATP Cup 2022. Recently Australian Open boss Craig Tiley had revealed that a small group of players and staff will be allowed into Melbourne Park without being vaccinated. But for now, the organisers receive no requests from players to be exempted. While speaking specifically about Djoko's participation, Tilley had further said that if he features in the tournament, then the Serbian will either be vaccinated or exempted. " It’s his choice on his medical condition, it’s his choice to keep personal and private like all of us would do with any condition we may or may not have. We are not going to force him or ask him to disclose that.” For now, let's check out the video posted online.

Not very long ago, Novak Djokovic had refused to reveal the status of his vaccination under the pretext of invasion of his privacy. Now, it would be interesting to see if the Serbian ace features in the tournament.

