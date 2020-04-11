Novak Djokovic Takes Up 100-Volley Challenge With Wife Jelena, Posts a Video on Social Media

Novak Djokovic with wife Jelena (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena took up the 100-volley challenge which was initiated by Andy Murry and his wife Kim. The Serbian posted a video of the same on social media and thanked him for the challenge. Amid the coronavirus lockdown across the globe, the people are confined into their homes. This also obviously includes the sportsmen and they are urging the people to be in the best of shape. Along with asking their fans to be fit, even they are sweating it out to be at the top of their game. Novak Djokovic Donates 1 Million Euros to Help Serbia Combat Coronavirus Pandemic.

Now, Andy Murray had posted a 100-volley challenge along with his wife Kim and nominated everyone in the tennis community to try the challenge. When he posted the tweet, the British tennis ace was quite keen on watching Swiss ace Roger Federer taking up the 100-volley challenge with his wife Mirika. Novak Djokovic accepted the challenge and said it was too easy. Novak and Jelena were seen hitting the volleys with quite ease as they attempted the challenge. Check out the videos below:

Andy Murray

A challenge to all tennis players and fans... The 💯 volley challenge. There was no bickering during the filming of the video 🙄, although I think the last volley was aimed at my head... I can't be the only one that wants to see Rog and Mirka hitting a few balls together...🎾 pic.twitter.com/c0lMnNuSSQ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) April 9, 2020

Talking about Djokovic, he had donated EUR 1 million to Serbia to fight the menace of coronavirus. The money will be utilised to buy life-saving respiratory and other equipment. "I wish to express my gratitude to all the medical staff across the world and in my native Serbia for helping everyone infected by the coronavirus," Djokovic had said.