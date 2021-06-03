Novak Djokovic will take on Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas in the second round of the ongoing French Open 2021. The clash will be played at Court Suzanne Lenglen on June 03, 2021 (Thursday). This will be the first-ever meeting between the two and both will be aiming to move further in the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cuevas, French Open 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Novak Djokovic Wins Belgrade 2 Open 2021, Clinches his 83rd Career Title.

The Serbian began his Roland Garros campaign with a win over American Tennys Sandgren in straight sets. On the other hand, Pablo Cuevas defeated Lucas Pouille 6-3 6-1 6-3 in the first round of the French Open 2021. Novak Djokovic is chasing a 19th major title and looking to narrow the gap to 20-time Grand Slam champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cuevas Men's Singles Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cuevas match in French Open 2021 will take place on June 02, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Court Suzanne Lenglen and it has a tentative start time of 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cuevas Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cuevas Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cuevas Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cuevas Men’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

