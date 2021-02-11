Daniil Medvedev will look to match his record of making the fourth round of the Australian Open in the last two years when he plays Roberto Carballes Baena in the men’s singles second round of Australian Open 2021. Medvedev, World No 4, won in straight sets in the opening round while his opponent Roberto Baena dropped a set before making amends. This is his best performance at Melbourne Park and the Spaniard will hope to make the record better when he played the 2019 US Open finalist. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Roberto Carballes Baena vs Daniil Medvedev second-round match should scroll down for all relevant information. Nick Kyrgios Leaves Journalists in Splits During Post-Match Conference, Tells the Scribe, ‘You Look Like Andy Murray’ (Watch Video).

Medvedev beat Canadian Vasek Pospisil 6/2, 6/2, 6/4 to advance to the second round while Roberto Baena defeated Hungary’s Attila Balazs 7/5, 3/6, 6/2, 6/3 to progress to the next stage of the tournament. They will be facing each other for the first time in their career. Serena Williams Brings Back the ‘One-Legged Catsuit’ at Australian Open 2021, Says She Was Inspired by Flo-Jo (See Pics).

When is Roberto Carballes Baena vs Daniil Medvedev Men’s Singles Second-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Roberto Carballes Baena vs Daniil Medvedev match in Australian Open 2021 will be played at the Melbourne Arena. The game is set to be held on February 11 (Thursday) and it has a tentative start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Roberto Carballes Baena vs Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Second-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Roberto Carballes Baena vs Daniil Medvedev men’s singled second-round match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can follow the action live either on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channel.

Roberto Carballes Baena vs Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Second-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can also follow the Australian Open 2021 online. As Sony Pictures Network holds the rights for Australian Open, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Roberto Carballes Baena vs Daniil Medvedev second-round match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2021 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).