Roger Federer Goes Retro, Practises Tennis at Home by Hitting Against the Wall in Latest Video

Roger Federer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Roger Federer has been keeping his fans updated about his training schedule amidst the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The Swiss star, arguably the greatest Tennis players of the modern era and one of the greatest of all-time, has been uploading short videos clips of him training at home while in self-quarantine and has also been giving tips on how to remain active despite the lockdown in most countries. In his latest video, the tennis great went retro and practised by hitting the ball against the wall. “I just wanted to show you a little glimpse of how I am practising at home against the wall like in the old days,” the 20-time Grand Slam winner said in a host clip on his official twitter handle. Roger Federer Shows Off His 'Trick Shots' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Watch Video).

"But more important than ever at the moment is that we listen to the government and adapt to the new situation and we try our best there." 2020 Wimbledon Championship Cancelled: Roger Federer, Sania Mirza, Serena Williams and Others From Tennis Fraternity React.

Roger Federer Practices Tennis Like in the Olden Days

Another glimpse into the stay at home practice routine 🧤🧣🎾👊 I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Stay positive. Keep active. Support one another. We will get through this together🙏 #stayhome pic.twitter.com/ZVqMZ2ZpXc — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 2, 2020

In the clip, Federer can be seen hitting the tennis ball slowly against the wall and practising his volley and backhand. He also informed the fans he will go for a short run later to keep himself fit and ready for whenever the tennis season starts next. "Another glimpse into the stay at home practice routine GlovesScarfTennis ballFisted hand. I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Stay positive. Keep active. Support one another. We will get through this together," Federer wrote on his post.

Meanwhile, Federer was left ‘devastated’ after Wimbledon announced, following an emergency meeting, that the championship for the year 2020 will be cancelled and instead the grass-court tournament will be staged next year. “The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic,” the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said in a statement.