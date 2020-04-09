Roger Federer Urges Fans To Cheer For Frontline Workers in Video Shared By Wimbledon

Roger Federer (Photo Credits: Twitter)

London, April 9: Wimbledon on Thursday tweeted a video montage featuring clips from previous editions of the grass court Grand Slam with Roger Federer providing narration.

Federer, who with eight titles is the most successful male singles player in the tournament's history, urges fans to support the medical workers who are currently in the frontline of the global fight against coronavirus.

The pandemic has killed over 85,000 around the world and led to cancellation or postponement of sports events, including the 2020 Olympics. The Wimbledon was cancelled this year for the first time since the Second World War.

Watch Video:

"Since 1877 Wimbledon fans have embraced The Championships," Federer says in the video. "You have watched through multiple types of screen at all hours of the day and night. Descended from afar. Even queued. My, how you have queued. This summer sadly, we must come together by staying apart. No tents will be pitched, no records broken, no trophies engraved.

"But as we say thank you for your passion and support, we remind ourselves that countless champions will be crowned. As frontline workers across the globe compete for us, we cheer for them. For now with play suspended, we are united in hope that tomorrow will be better than today."