Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics, Australian Open 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Fourth Round Tennis Match?

Roger Federer. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Roger Federer will take on Marton Fucsovics for a fourth-round clash in the Australian Open 2020. The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 26, 2020 (Sunday). The two tennis stars have met each other on just two previous occasions with the Swiss coming out on top both those games. Federer and Fuscovis also faced one another last year in Round of 16 of the Australian Open which the former won 6-4, 7-6, 6-2. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics can scroll down below for more details. Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer Wins Five-set Thriller Against John Millman, Advances to 4th Round.

It was straight forward for Roger Federer in this year’s competition until the last round where he was tested to the limit by John Millman of Australia. The Swiss came out on top in five sets against the home favourite as he won the match 6-4, 6-7, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7. He defeated Steve Johnson and Filip Krajinovic in the first two rounds. Marton Fucsovics has been brilliant in the competition as he won his last two matches in the competition in straight sets. He came out on top against American Tommy Paul to book his place in the math against the tennis legend. Rafael Nadal Engages in Q&A Session With Ballkids at Australian Open 2020 (Watch Video).

When is Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics Men’s Singles Fourth Round Match at Australian Open 2020

Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics singles clash in the fourth round of the ongoing Australian Open 2020 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 26, 2020 (Sunday). The match has a tentative start time of 02:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics Men’s Singles Fourth Round Match Live Telecast

Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics match in the fourth round of Australian Open will be telecasted on Sony channels as it is the official broadcaster of 2020 Australian Open in India. Viewers can tune into Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live action of men's singles fourth-round clash.

Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics Men’s Singles Fourth Round Match Live Streaming Online

Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics fourth round match of Australian Open 2020 will be streamed live on SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network. Viewers can enjoy the live action of men's singles clash on the SonyLiv app as well as on the official website of Australian Open.