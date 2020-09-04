Rohan Bopanna is another Indian in action at the US Open 2020. While Sumit Nagal has made it to the second round of the tournament in men’s singles. Bopanna, on the other hand, would look to make it to the second round of men’s doubles along with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov. The Indo-Canadian pair will now face American duo Noah Rubin and Ernesto Escobed, Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Noah Rubin/Ernesto Escobed match can scroll down for all information, including free live telecast, online live streaming and live score details. Serena Williams vs Margarita Gasparyan US Open 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Women’s Singles Second Round Tennis Match?

Bopanna will hit the court for the first time after the coronavirus lockdown. The doubles world No. 37 will be looking to get off to winning start with his Canadian partner and take India’s representation to next round in the tournament.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Noah Rubin/Ernesto Escobed Men’s Doubles second-round Match?

Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Noah Rubin/Ernesto Escobed match in the second round of men’s doubles US Open 2020 will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York at Court 6. The second-round match will take place on September 04 (Friday) and it has a tentative start time of 02:10 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Noah Rubin/Ernesto Escobed, Men’s Doubles second-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Live telecast of Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Noah Rubin/Ernesto Escobed match in US Open 2020 men’s doubles will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for US Open 2020 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD to catch the live-action.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Noah Rubin/Ernesto Escobed Men’s Doubles second-round Match Online in India?

Fans in India can also catch live action on online platforms. Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Noah Rubin/Ernesto Escobed men’s doubles second-round match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the online media streaming partner of Star Network. Fans can live stream the second-round match either on the Hotstar mobile application or on the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 12:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).