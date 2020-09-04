Serena Williams and Margarita Gasparyan take on each other in the second round of the women’s singles match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. In this article, we shall give you all the live streaming details for the fans would want to catch up on this mouth-watering clash. But that’s in the latter part of the article. Before that, we shall have a look at the preview of the game and also the head-to-head record between the two players. The Russian ace exhibited character in the first round of the US Open 2020 as defeated Monica Puig 6-3, 6-7, 6-0. So the two are clashing against each other for the third time in their careers. Clearly the USA tennis ace is the favourite over the 117th ranked player. US Open 2020: Serena Williams Beats Kristie Ahn in Straight Sets 7-5, 6-3 to Progress to Second Round.

Talking about the head-to-head record between the two players, Serena obviously leads the race as he has won on both occasions. The last time they locked horns with each other was during Wimbledon 2015 where the USA player went on to seal the match 6-4, 6-1. This was the first round of the match. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Serena Williams vs Margarita Gasparyan Women’s Singles second-round Match?

Serena Williams vs Margarita Gasparyan second-round match in women's singles US Open 2020 will take place on September 04, 2020 (Friday). The match will be played at Arthur Ashley Stadium, New York. The second-round clash has a tentative start time of 04:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Serena Williams vs Margarita Gasparyan Women’s Singles second-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Serena Williams vs Margarita Gasparyan second-round match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the men’s singles clash live on their television sets.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Serena Williams vs Margarita Gasparyan Women’s Singles second-round second-round Match Online in India?

The match will also be live in India on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Serena Williams vs Margarita Gasparyan US Open 2020 women's singles second round match online for its fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 12:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).