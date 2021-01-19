Indian tennis star Sania Mirza recently revealed that she had contracted COVID-19 at the start of this year but has since recovered. The 34-year-old said that she didn’t display any major symptoms and is healthy now but took to her social media to share her experience while being in mandatory isolation reflected on the struggles she had to face while dealing with the virus. Sania Mirza Reveals How COVID-19 Pandemic Taught Her to Appreciate Small Things.

‘I had contracted covid 19 - I am healthy and absolutely fine now by grace of the almighty but I just wanted to share my experience. I was lucky to not have any major symptoms for the most part of it, but I was in isolation and the toughest part was to stay away from my 2 year old and family,’ Sania Mirza wrote.

‘I can't even imagine what ppl and their families are going through when ppl are sick in hospital all alone and by themselves..it was scary as you aren't very sure what to expect and hear so many different things and stories..you get a new symptom everyday and the uncertainty of it is extremely hard to deal with not just physically but mentally and emotionally as well,’ she added.

See Post

A quick update .. 🙏🏽 #Allhamdulillah I am fine now .. pic.twitter.com/7s2pJM6ChX — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 19, 2021

The veteran tennis star further said that staying away from her family was one of the scariest things she had to do and has urged everyone to take all the necessary precautions to protect family and friends. ‘protect yourself and your loved ones..we are in this fight together,’ she added.

Sania Mirza made a triumphant return to Tennis in 2020 after making a comeback from her two-year maternity break. The Indian tennis star had won the doubles title at the WTA Hobart International 2020 with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok at the time.

