Serena Williams Proud of Husband Alexis Ohanian’s Decision to Vacate Reddit Board for Black Replacement

Serena Williams has backed her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s decision to quit the social media company board for a black candidate. Ohanian took to Twitter and announced his decision to resign as he shared a video as well. “I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging. It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country,” Ohanian tweeted. Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka Join Frances Tiafoe’s ‘Racquets Down, Hands Up’ Campaign to Voice Outrage Over Racial Discrimination.

“I've resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, + I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp,” he added in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Serena while retweeting Ohanian’s tweet said she is proud of him. The tennis star also felt that it is important to have diverse views on board. “Having diverse views on any boards is important. So proud of you Alexis. I know Olympia will be too,” Williams tweeted.

This comes after anti-racism protests rocked the United States following the killing of George Floyd, an Afro-American man, in police custody. Reddit in solidarity with the black people also changed the colour of its logo to black from orange.