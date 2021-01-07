Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian came to his wife’s defence after Romanian billionaire and former Tennis player Ion Tiriac made comments regarding Williams’ weight and age. Tiriac, who is also the owner of Madrid Open tennis tournament, is of the opinion that Williams should now retire from the sport if she had a ‘little decency.’ Serena Williams Quotes With HD Images: 10 Powerful Sayings by the 23-Time Grand Slam Champion on Success and Life.

“At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as he did 15 years ago,” Tiriac while referring to the 39-year-old Williams said in an interview for a Romanian television channel. “Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire! From all points of view,” he added.

In a series of tweets Ohanian hit back at the Romanian billionaire. "Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Țiriac thinks,” he wrote in one of the tweets. "Had to Google it... turns out my 3-year-old has more Grand Slam victories than this 🤡 🤡," Ohanian added in another tweet. "2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family," he tweeted.

Here’s Alexis Ohanian’s Tweet

2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family. — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) January 4, 2021

Interestingly, this is not the first time when Tiriac criticised Williams. In 2018, responding to Tiriac’s criticism Williams had said, “I always say people are entitled to their opinion. Clearly there’s more to women’s tennis than me. There’s a lot more, but I’ll have words with him, believe me, I’ll have words with him. It’s an ignorant comment, and it’s a sexist comment, and maybe he’s an ignorant man.”

