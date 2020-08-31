Stefanos Tsitsipas will begin his US Open 2020 campaign with first-round clash against Albert Ramos Vinolas. The match will be played at Court 17 on August 31, 2020 (Monday). The Greek tennis star is seed number four for this year’s competition and will have the upper hand against the Spaniard as he won the previous two encounters between them. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Albert Ramos Vinolas in US Open 2020 can scroll down below. US Open 2020 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST.

Stefano Tsitsipas was knocked out in the first round from the competition last year and with several big-name players pulling out of this year’s tournament, he will have a great chance of it this time around. The Greek player was semi-finalists in the Cincinnati Masters a few days ago and will be full of confidence coming into this clash. Benoit Paire Tests Positive for COVID-19, to Withdraw From US Open: Report.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Stefano Tsitsipas vs Albert Ramos Vinolas Men’s Singles first-round Match?

Stefano Tsitsipas vs Albert Ramos Vinolas first-round match in US Open 2020 will take place on August 31, 2020. The match will be played at Court 17 and it has a scheduled start time of 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Stefano Tsitsipas vs Albert Ramos Vinolas, Men’s Singles first-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Live-action of Stefano Tsitsipas vs Albert Ramos Vinolas opening round match will be available for live telecast on star sports channels. Star Network is the official broadcaster for US Open 2020 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the match live on television channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Stefano Tsitsipas vs Albert Ramos Vinolas Men’s Singles first-round Match Online in India?

Fans can also follow the live action on online platforms. Hotstar, the digital platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the Stefano Tsitsipas vs Albert Ramos Vinolas first-round match live online for its fans in India. Viewers can catch the live action either on the Hotstar application or on the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).