Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round or round of 16 match at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Monday (February 15). Both players have been impressive in this event and with a place in the quarter-finals at stakes; an exciting contest is on the cards. World No. 6 Tsitsipas might not have been at his prime, but his knack of pulling things back in the latter half has guided him to this round. On the other hand, World No. 10 Matteo Berrettini has defeated the likes of Dominic Thiem and Gael Monfils this year and would like to upset the 22-year-old as well. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini match. Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Registers 300th Grand Slam Win to Advance to Quarter-Finals of Tournament.

Notably, Tsitsipas and Berrettini met each other only once on previous occasions and the former emerged winner. The duo met here in Melbourne two years ago, when Tsitsipas beat Berrettini in four sets. While the Greek sensational would be looking to replicate his performance, the Italian is aiming for redemption. It would be an exciting contest as Tsitsipas tends to charge the net when his forehand prompts a weak reply from the opponent. On the other hand, the 6 ft 5 in Italian has a huge serve and good hands at the net too. Given all this facts, however, Tsitsipas remains the favourite for this fixture. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini match in Australian Open 2021 will be played at the Melbourne Arena. The fourth -round clash will be held on February 13 (Friday) and it has a tentative start time of 02:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Fourth -Round Match Live Telecast

Fans can catch the live telecast of Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini Third-Round match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can watch the matches on either Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels on television.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Fourth -Round Match Live Streaming Online

The game will also be available live online. As Sony Network holds the broadcast rights for Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini match online for fans in India.

