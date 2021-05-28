With less than two months to go for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Indian contingent is gearing up for the mega event. In the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships, Indian boxers are acing the boxing ring. With Olympic medallist Mary Kom (51kg) and former youth world champion Sakshi (54kg) storming into the Asian Championship finals, India has secured an unprecedented 15 medals in the competition till 28 May 2021.

Nine Indian Boxers will Fly to Tokyo:

For the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a record nine boxers have qualified. The number has increased by three folds as in the Rio 2016 Olympics, only three Indian boxers were able to qualify for the prestigious mega event. Shiva Thapa, Manoj Kumar, and Vikas Krishnan were the three boxers who represented India in Rio 2016 Olympics. Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Fail to Qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2020 After BWF Sets June 15 As End of Qualification Period.

The qualification number that has gone up by three times shows that India has worked on boxing. The nine Boxers who will compete in Tokyo are:

Vikas Krishan (Men's, 69kg)

Lovlina Borgohain (Women's, 69kg)

Ashish Kumar (Men's, 75kg)

Pooja Rani (Women's, 75kg)

Satish Kumar (Men's, 91kg)

Mary Kom (Women's, 51kg)

Amit Panghal (Men's, 52kg)

Manish Kaushik (Men's, 63kg)

Simranjit Kaur (Women's, 60kg)

Previous Medals for Indian Boxing

India has won two medals on the Olympic stage. The first one came in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where Vijender Singh won a Bronze medal in the Men's Middleweight category. The second one came in the 2012 London Olympics, where Mary Kom won a Bronze in the Women's flyweight category.

In the past decade, Indian Boxing has come a long way and in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Indian boxing can set a new benchmark for the coming generation. As with nine qualifications, Indian boxing has started a new era in India.

