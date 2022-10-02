Multiple athletes from across the country will be in action in the Women's Weightlifting 76kg final at the National Games 2022. The medal events is slated to start at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards on October 02, 2022. DD Sports would provide live telecast of the event while fans can also watch live streaming of the same on the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel.

Sunday Action Fix ⚡️ 🛹🏹🤼‍♂️🏋🏻 Our Broadcast schedule for October 2 🎥#36thNationalGames 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sXTEatDSyL — DD Sports - National Games 2022 🇮🇳 (@ddsportschannel) October 1, 2022

