Another big event in the UFC awaits fans as this time it will be the face-off between the unstoppable force and the immovable object. Undefeated in the promotion, Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev will clash against each other in the UFC 319 battling it out for the middleweight crown. Du Plessis and Chimaev both are in the middle of a great run and are undefeated in 17 combined UFC appearances. Du Plessis is the defending champion and he will face the challenge of Khamzat Chimaev, who is prospective to be the next UFC Champion. Meanwhile, defending champion du Plessis is a perfect 9-0 in the UFC with stoppages over Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, recently beating Sean Strickland for a second time at UFC 312 in February. Reinier de Ridder Beats Former Middleweight Champion Rober Whittaker At UFC Abu Dhabi, Netherlands Star MMA Fighter Notches Biggest Career Win.

Although Chimaev was identified as a future UFC champion very early in his career, health complications and tough welterweight cuts delayed Chimaev's rise. During that time, Du Plessis cashed as an underdog against former champions Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. Chimaev is highly-touted for his wrestling and grappling skills, whereas du Plessis is unorthodox but well-rounded, with his heart unquestioned in his UFC title run. Chimaev averages 4.31 takedowns per UFC fight with 100% takedown defense. It is going to be a mouth-watering encounter and they want to know the date and time of the UFC 319 clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. Fans will get the complete information here.

When Is Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 Match?

The Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev middleweight main card match will be played in the UFC 319 on August 16 at the United Centre in Chicago. The match has a scheduled start time of 7:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2025 12:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).