Reinier de Ridder took on Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi, which resulted in the Netherlands-based MMA fighter securing his biggest win in his Ultimate Fighting Championship career over the former middleweight champion. De Ridder earned this third win of 2025 by defeating Whittaker by split decision, with two judges out of three scoring in favour of the Dutch star, while one voted for the Australian. De Ridder managed to survive a knockdown in the third round, but his overall superiority in landing strikes went in favour of the Netherlands MMA fighter, who won his fourth UFC career victory. Dustin Poirier Lays Down His Fighting Gloves in Octagon After Losing Retirement Match At UFC 318 Against Max Holloway (Watch Video).

Reinier de Ridder Earns First UFC Win

Reinier de Ridder Wins By Split Decision

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)