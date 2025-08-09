WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: The first match of the three One-Day International (ODI), saw the Pakistan national cricket team prevail over the West Indies national cricket team to take a comfortable 1-0 lead, and will look to gain an unassailable lead when both teams clash in WI vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025. The first ODI saw batters run a riot with as many as five players hitting half-centuries, where only Pakistan bowlers managed to hold their own. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the WI vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. Pakistan Beat West Indies by Five Wickets in 1st ODI 2025; Debutant Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi Shine As Visitors Go 1-0 Up.

Debutant Hasan Nawaz and all-rounder Hussain Talat anchored Pakistan to a five-wicket win in the WI vs PAK 1st ODI 2025, with captain Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Shaheen Afridi also contributing to the victory. Despite the loss, the West Indies did have bright spots with Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, and Roston Chase scoring fifties, leaving the bowlers to step up in the WI vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 to keep the 3-match series alive. Hasan Nawaz Becomes 14th Pakistan National Cricket Team Player To Score Half-Century on One-Day International Debut, Achieves Feat During WI vs PAK 1st ODI 2025.

WI vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Shai Hope (WI)

Batters: Evin Lewis (WI), Hasan Nawaz (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK)

All-Rounders: Roston Chase (WI), Hussain Talat (PAK), Gudakesh Motie (WI)

Bowlers: Shamar Joseph (WI), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Naseem Shah (PAK)

WI vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shaheen Afridi (vc)

WI vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Evin Lewis (WI), Hasan Nawaz (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Shai Hope (WI), Roston Chase (WI), Hussain Talat (PAK), Gudakesh Motie (WI), Shamar Joseph (WI), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Naseem Shah (PAK)

