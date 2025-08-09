Getting a national cricket team debut is a massive thing for any cricket player; however, Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz made his first-ever One-Day International (ODI) even more special by scoring a half-century in a winning cause. Nawaz became the 14th Pakistan cricket team player to score a half-century on ODI debut, which came off 48 balls, which were laced with four fours and two sixes. Eventually, Nawaz remained unbeaten on 63, taking his team past the victory line in the WI vs PAK 1st ODI 2025. Nawaz's 63 is the sixth-highest ODI score on debut for a Pakistan batter. ODI 2025; Debutant Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi Shine As Visitors Go 1-0 Up.

Hasan Nawaz Scores Fifty on ODI Debut

