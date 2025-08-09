In a seemingly close encounter at Trinidad, the Pakistan national cricket team prevailed over the West Indies national cricket team in the WI vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 by five wickets, and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Debutant Hasan Nawaz's first ODI fifty, coupled with his 100-plus stand with Hussain Talat, guided Pakistan out of a ditch at Brian Lara Stadium, which is hosting all three matches of the WI vs PAK ODI series. West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get WI vs PAK T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Chasing 281, Pakistan had its fair share of hiccups, with batters like Babar Azam (47), captain Mohammad Rizwan (53) not moving on despite getting a solid start, leaving the finishing job for Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Talat. Nawaz managed to score his maiden ODI fifty in 48 balls, laced with four fours and two sixes. Nawaz (63*), along with Talat (41*), added 104 for the sixth wicket, taking Pakistan across the finish line with relative ease in the second-last over, and gained a 1-0 series lead.

For the Windies, Shamar Josepth was the standout bowler, picking up two wickets, while Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie, and Roston Chase claimed one wicket each. West Indies Squad for WI vs PAK ODI Series 2025 Announced: Shai Hope To Lead, Romario Shepherd Makes Return.

Batting first, West Indies managed to score a solid 280, with fifties from star players like skipper Shai Hope (55), veteran Evin Lewis (60), and Test captain Roston Chase (53). A quickfire 31 off 18 from all-rounder Gudakesh Motie helped propel the home side's score towards the 280-run mark.

Shaheen Afridi was the best of the lot from Pakistan, claiming four wickets, with Naseem Shah playing his part, clinching three wickets as well. The WI vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 will be played on August 10.

