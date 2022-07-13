The World Athletics Championships 2022 would get underway on July 15, 2022. Once again, top athletes from all over the world would come together under one roof to fight it out against each other with the top prizes and podium finishes on the line. The tournament would be held at Eugene’s Hayward Field in Oregon this year. The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships are conducted biennially by World Athletics. India for the record, have not yet been able to make an impact in the competition with only Anju Bobby George being the sole Indian to ever win a medal. World Athletics Championships 2022: From Neeraj Chopra to Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Here's A List of Athletes Part of Indian Contingent

However, India's roster this time comprises the likes of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable, Jeswin Aldrin and Tajinderpal Singh Toor, among others--all of whom would aim to rewrite history. The multi-sport competition would start on July 15 and end on July 24 with these 10 days being heavily packed with intense action.

When Is World Athletics Championships 2022? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The World Athletics Championships, 2022 edition will be played from July 15, 2022, to July 24, 2022. The tournament would be played in Oregon, in the United States of America.

Where To Watch World Athletics Championships 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for this competition in India. Thus, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of World Athletics Championships 2022 events on their TV sets.

How To Watch World Athletics Championships 2022 Live Online Streaming In India?

World Athletics Championships 2022 would nonetheless, be available for fans for live streaming. The events in this multi-sport competition would be live-streamed on the official Facebook page and YouTube channel of World Athletics. Fans can also keep themselves updated with information about the events on the World Athletics website.

