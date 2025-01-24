Mumbai, January 24: Chennai Super Champs will start their campaign in the World Pickleball League (WPBL) with a high-stakes Southern Derby against Bengaluru Jawans at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) on Friday. Led by world-renowned coach Joey Farias, the Chennai Super Champs boast a star-studded squad filled with international and Indian talent. The team’s strategy revolves around its blend of skilled veterans and hungry newcomers who are ready to prove their mettle on the global pickleball stage. Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Join As Co-Owners of Hyderabad Superstars for World Pickleball League 2025.

The squad includes the explosive Edward Perez and Tanner Tomassi from the USA, complemented by the tactical brilliance of Sarah Jane Lim and Anna Clarice Patrimonio from the Philippines. Etienne Blaszkewycz of Canada and Thaddea Lock of the UK bring depth to the lineup, while Tyra Calderwood of Australia adds her wealth of experience to the mix. Indian star Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma rounds out the team, poised to make his mark.

As one of the most anticipated teams in the tournament, Chennai Super Champs will aim to set the tone early with a strong showing against their southern rivals. With fixtures lined up thick and fast, including matches against Dilli Dilwale and Mumbai Pickle Power in the coming days, every point matters in this tightly contested league.

The WPBL features a round-robin format, with each team playing five ties comprising men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. The Chennai Super Champs’ lineup ensures a competitive edge across categories, setting them up as formidable contenders in the league. Pickleball Rules and Regulations: How to Play? All You Need to Know About Sport As India Hosts 4th National Pickleball Tournament.

Speaking ahead of the match, coach Joey Farias shared his excitement. “Chennai is a city of energy and spirit, and that’s exactly what we plan to bring to the court. Bengaluru is a strong team, but we’re here to make a statement. The Super Champs are ready to showcase what makes this city and this team special, our determination, our grit, and our love for the game. It’s going to be an electrifying match, and I can’t wait to see our players shine.”

New signing Anna Clarice Patrimonio, the former tennis star who transitioned to pickleball and has been turning heads with her doubles prowess. With her signature double backhand attack and a competitive spirit, she’s set to play a key role in Chennai’s campaign. Chennai Super Champs will bring their fiery red-and-yellow energy to the court, ready to take on the challenge and make their city proud in this historic inaugural season of the WPBL.

