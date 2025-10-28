Airing from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, the WWE Monday Night Raw, October 27 episode was an absolute blockbuster. This served as the go-home show of Saturday Night's Main Event, the November 1 edition. Big stars like CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and LA Knight had advertised for the show. A face-off between CM Punk and Jey Uso, title defenses, and much more action followed. Read below to see the results of WWE Monday Night Raw, October 27 episode. WWE SmackDown Results, October 25: Jade Cargill Turns Heel, Drew McIntyre Knocks Out Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso and Other Exciting Highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night Raw October 27 Video Highlights

CM Punk and Jey Uso: Opening Segment

Jey Uso opened the October 27 WWE Monday Night Raw, with the World Heavyweight title in the ring, promising to regain it for a second time. However, CM Punk interrupted. CM Punk pushed Jey to the limit with his verbal jabs. Jey Uso then vowed to beat CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event.

'SCREW YOU PUNK!'

"SCREW YOU PUNK!" 😤 Jey Uso is ready to prove who the BEST IN THE WORLD really is... USO vs. PUNK for the World Heavyweight Championship THIS SATURDAY at Saturday Night's Main Event! pic.twitter.com/gKHHi4qbzu — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2025

Intercontinental Championship Contenders Match: Penta vs Rusev

In the No.1 contender for Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental title, Penta and Rusev had locked horns. The fast-paced bout didn't however have a clear winner as three El Grande Americanos (El Grande, Rayo & Bravo Americanos) came out to attack them. Penta and Rusev sent them packing. WWE RAW Results and Highlights, October 20: CM Punk vs Jey Uso at SNME for World Title, New Champions Crowned and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

El Grande Americanos Interfere

Rayo and Bravo... do you realize who you're dealing with? 👀 Thanks to The Americanos, we DO NOT have a No. 1 Contender for Dom Mysterio's IC Title but they will definitely be paying for that. pic.twitter.com/M22PWCCC9c — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2025

Roxanne Perez vs Nikki Bella

In this singles match, Roxanne Perez beat WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Roxanne Perez had pinned Nikki Bella. Following the match, Raquel Rodriguez attacked Nikki Bella, but Stephanie Vaquer came down and saved her.

Vaquer and Bella

Bron Breakker vs LA Knight

With his Vision members, Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed, LA Knight battled Bron Breakker. The hard-hitting showdown saw Bron Breakker beat LA Knight after a thunderous spear.

Bron Breakker Beat LA Knight

JD McDonagh vs Sheamus

This one had a surprising outcome as JD McDonagh pinned Sheamus. JD McDonagh had volunteered to compete against Sheamus and grabbed a huge win over the former WWE champion.

Sheamus!

Sheamus is just built different. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/xIK8af8yOB — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2025

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles Match: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

This was the main event, where Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss managed to successfully defend their WWE Women's Tag Team titles. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Following this stellar showdown, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) came out to attack both sides, hinting at coming after the tag team titles. CM Punk to Face Jey Uso for Vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event After Seth Rollins Stripped of Title Due to Injury.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss Retain Title

WHO WILL LEAVE RAW AS WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS? BLISS & FLAIR defend against BAYLEY & VALKYRIA RIGHT NOW. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lIr1VKnEWj — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (WWE). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).