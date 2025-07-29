Following their tradition, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) began its Monday Night RAW episode with a 10-bell salute for former WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who passed away last week due to cardiac arrest. Every RAW roster member, including commentators, creatives, and backstage staff, was seen observing silence as the company paid its respects to the departed soul, who played a major role in bringing wrestling into mainstream attention. WWE COO Triple H also delivered a short speech honouring the life and times of Hulk Hogan in the WWE. Check the 10-bell salute video from WWE RAW below. Hulk Hogan Dies: WWE Pays Tribute to Wrestling Legend With 10-Bell Salute on Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Video)

WWE RAW Begins With Tribute To Hulk Hogan

WWE Raw begins with a 10-bell salute for the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/Pae7Wvbw5Y — WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2025

