The sports ministry has formally recognised Yogasana as a competitive sport with an aim to increase awareness about yoga and its benefits among the youths. The minister of Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik and the minister of sports Kiren Rijiju announced, in a press conference on Thursday, Yogasana will be formally recognised as a competitive sport and will be part of Khelo India and the national and university games. The move has been made to encourage yoga, spread awareness and also help improve people’s physical and mental wellbeing. Mohammad Amir, Pakistan Pacer, Retires from International Cricket, Confirms PCB.

"Yogasana has been a competitive sport for a long time. But it has to be recognised by the Government of India so that it becomes an official and recognised competitive sport," said Sports minister Rijiju. "Today is a big day, we are launching it formally as a competitive sport and I am sure it will go a long way," he added.

India had recently established the National Yogasana Sports Federation of India (NYSFI) for preservation and development of yoga as a competitive sport. Rijiju also said the sports ministry will start providing financial support to the NYSFI to help the organisation to chart out its plan for the coming year. “Till now it wasn't recognised but now that it has come under us, the Sports Ministry will start by providing the NYSFI with financial support to make their annual training and calendar,” said the Sports Minister.

Yoga is set to be also introduced in the Khelo India School and University Games programme. The ministry has proposed 51 medals in four events across seven different categories. Both the ministries have also proposed organising a pilot championship, which will be called the National Individual Yogasana Sport Championship, to be held next year in February.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).