Cupertino (California), June 5: Apple on Monday introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air, with an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 chip, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

The MacBook Air with M2 is available to order and will arrive to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, from June 13. Apple Vision Pro AR Headset Launched at WWDC 2023: From Price to Features, Check All Details Here.

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, starts at Rs 134,900 and Rs 124,900 for education.

"With its incredible performance and striking design, the new MacBook Air is the world's best 15-inch laptop. And it's only possible with Apple silicon," said John Ternus, Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering.

"From its expansive Liquid Retina display and remarkably thin and fanless design to extraordinary battery life and an immersive six-speaker sound system, the new MacBook Air has it all."

Mac Studio and Mac Pro Specs, Prices

The company also introduced the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro, the two most powerful Macs ever. Mac Studio starts at Rs 209,900 and Rs 188,900 for education.

Available in both tower and rack-mounted enclosures, Mac Pro (Tower Enclosure) starts at Rs 729,900 and Rs 687,900 for education.

Mac Studio features M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, delivering a huge boost in performance and enhanced connectivity in its stunningly compact design.

Mac Studio is up to 6x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac 1 and up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra. watchOS 10 Unveiled at WWDC 2023: Apple Watch Gets Redesigned Apps, New Watch Faces, and More Unique Features.

Mac Pro, now featuring M2 Ultra, combines the unprecedented performance of Apple's most powerful chip with the versatility of PCIe expansion. Mac Pro is up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Intel-based model.

Featuring up to 192GB of unified memory, Mac Studio with M2 Ultra and Mac Pro have far more memory than the most advanced workstation graphics cards, taking on demanding workloads other systems can't even process, said Apple.

