San Francisco, January 30: After Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, Microsoft has also criticised Apple App Store changes in the EU, calling those "a step in the wrong direction." The new App Store changes, announced ahead of the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) in March, will require developers using third-party app stores to pay 0.50 euro for each annual app install after 1 million downloads.

Apple will also still take a 17 per cent commission from the developers who choose to use third-party payment processors. "We believe constructive conversations drive change and progress towards open platforms and greater competition," said Microsoft Xbox president Sarah Bond in a post on X. Samsung To Make 'Galaxy AI' Available Across 100 Million Mobile Devices in 2024: Report.

"Apple's new policy is a step in the wrong direction. We hope they listen to feedback on their proposed plan and work towards a more inclusive future for all," she added. Bond is responsible for overseeing all of Microsoft's Xbox platform and hardware work. Epic CEO Sweeney has labeled Apple's App Store changes as "hot garbage," and said that "Apple's plan to thwart Europe's new Digital Markets Act law is a devious new instance of Malicious Compliance." iPhones Grow 28% From 4% Market Share in 2022 to Over 6% Market Share in India in 2023: Report.

X owner Elon Musk said these changes are "very concerning". Spotify CEO Daniel Ek earlier posted on X that Apple's DMA announcement is, "at best vague and misleading". In a blog post, the Spotify CEO alleged that under the false pretence of compliance and concessions, Apple has put forward a new plan "that is a complete and total farce”. "Essentially, the old tax was rendered unacceptable under the DMA, so they created a new one masquerading as compliance with the law," he argued.

