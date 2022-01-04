San Francisco, Jan 4: PC brand Acer on Tuesday unveiled three new Chromebooks for consumers that are said to be easy-to-use and affordable devices for productivity and communication.

The new Chromebooks -- Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H), Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T), and Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) -- start at $599.99, $299.99 and $299.99, respectively. OnePlus 10 Pro to Sport Triple Rear Cameras, Hasselblad Branding.

"This new trio of Acer Chromebooks offers the best of several worlds; they deliver solid performance capabilities, have great extra features, and give users the latest technology while staying within budget," James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer, said in a statement.

The company said that the new Chromebooks come in three sizes and form factors and are furnished with everything consumers need, plus exceptional audio and video technology for entertainment and video conferencing.

Chromebook Spin 513 has a 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio with a convertible design. It is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor with eight cores.

Chromebook 315 has a 15.6-inch display with anti-glare. It has a unique eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad which is made entirely out of the ocean-bound plastic waste that has been recycled into a glass-like texture.

Chromebook 314 is powered by the latest Intel processors. The company said that users can expect up to 10-hours of battery life.

It comes with a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display that features an anti-glare coating.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2022 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).