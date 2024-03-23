Barcelona, March 23: Artificial intelligence has become more convincing and realistic compared to the past few years. AI chatbots and chat assistants have become more than just cool apps or tools that provide personalised suggestions and help throughout the day. One such AI model is from Spain, known as Aitana, who is designed to be a 25 years old women, born during a difficult period.

According to a report by Euronews, Aitana is a pink-haired woman from Barcelona. She receives weekly private messages from celebrants who wish to ask her out. However, it is worth noting that Aitana is an AI model that is "not real" person. Artificial Intelligence in Crypto, Investors Showing Interest for Cryptocurrencies Associated With AI-Driven Projects.

The report highlighted the designer Rubén Cruz, who created Aitana amid struggles of having limited projects. He also founded an agency called "The Clueless". The report said that Rubén Cruz informed that after he analysed why the projects were cancelled, he came to a conclusion that the cancellations were due to problems that were out of their control.

After that, the report said that the team created a near-perfect woman from Barcelona called "Aitana," who was 25 years old and had pink hair. It highlighted that the Aitana AI model could earn up to €10,000 (or Rs 9.08 lakh) per month. The creators of Aitana further said that despite such earning figures, she could earn €3,000 on average. Deepfakes Detection: Meta and MCA Partner To Launch WhatsApp Tipline To Detect Deepfakes in India.

As per the report, she could earn €1,000 (Rs 90,803) per advert. Additionally, she also became the face of a sports supplement company known as "Big", and also she reportedly would upload her photos in lingerie to an OnlyFans-like platform called "Fanvue". In a few months, she gained 1,21,000 Instagram followers and got thousands of views and reactions to her photos. A lot of thoughts were reportedly put into creating Aitana, and following its success, Cruz and his team also created another virtual model, Maia.

