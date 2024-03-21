New Delhi, March 21: AI has become increasingly popular in the world of finance, particularly within the field of cryptocurrency. The recent trend shows that AI in Crypto has grown into a growing sector that's catching the attention of investors worldwide. AI-focused crypto projects have demonstrated remarkable performance, surpassing gains of established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. These AI-linked tokens have seen their market value soar from USD 2.7 billion to USD 26.4 billion. This surge is a sign of growing trust in AI technologies and their potential to revolutionise various industries. Offshore Online Betting: Central Government Cautions Social Media Influencers Against Promoting Offshore Betting Platforms.

As per a report of ABP Live, investors showing interest in cryptocurrencies associated with AI projects have witnessed AI crypto tokens outperform even Bitcoin, with gains ranging from 145 percent to 297 percent in the last 30 days. This exceptional growth demonstrates the potential AI holds within the crypto space. It reflects a trend where technology stocks, such as Nvidia, have risen due to the demand for machine learning applications and other AI-driven innovations.

The integration of AI technology and blockchain technology could address some challenges faced by the AI industry. This could include privacy issues and the need for more computing power. Blockchain projects in the field include Fetch.AI, Render Network and SingularityNET are at the top of the list, offering platforms that support various AI applications.

The CoinDesk Indices Computing Index, which includes AI-linked tokens, has increased by 165 percent in the past year, exceeding Bitcoin's 151 percent rise, indicating a growing interest in this sector among investors. Trading numbers in AI tokens have also seen a significant increase with reaching an all-time high of USD 3.8 billion in late February. Trading volumes for these AI tokens have reached new levels, suggesting that the market is eager to adopt the integration of AI and blockchain technologies. Deepfakes Detection: Meta and MCA Partner To Launch WhatsApp Tipline To Detect Deepfakes in India.

In case of possible success, it is necessary to approach these investments with caution. The AI sector is still in its early stages. The long-term success of these AI tokens is still uncertain. Experts advise investors to be cautious of the volatile nature of the market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2024 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).