Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has commenced for Prime Members. Regular users will get access to the sale tomorrow. Prime Members can get their hands on popular smartphones, wearables, smart TVs, laptops and more at a discount price. The e-commerce company has partnered with SBI Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount and a flat 10 percent cashback discount on the first purchase. Let's take a look at some top deals on smartphones available in this Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 To Begin at Midnight for Prime Members; Check Early Deals Revealed on Smartphones Here.

Apple iPhone 12:

Apple's iPhone 12 64GB storage model is now listed on Amazon at Rs 42,999. Customers purchasing the handset will get a discount worth up to Rs 3,000, which will bring the price down to Rs 39,999. By exchanging an old smartphone, buyers can also get up to Rs 14,350 off, which will bring the price to as low as Rs 25,649.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G:

Samsung's Galaxy S22 5G is now being offered at Rs 52,999 during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. By swapping an old smartphone, buyers can get up to Rs 14,350 off. In addition to this, customers will be eligible for a discount worth Rs 1,500 via SBI credit card transactions.

Here's your chance to win an exciting prize. Use #OnePlus10R5GPrimeOnAmazonSpecials and #AmazonGreatIndianFestival in your entry to boost your chances of winning! pic.twitter.com/OSEOuKnaRR — Amazon India (@amazonIN) September 22, 2022

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite:

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite can now be purchased at Rs 18,499. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite buyers can avail a coupon of Rs 500 on the product page. Moreover, buyers will also get a discount of up to Rs 14,350 by exchanging an old smartphone for a new one. If you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 20,000, then Nord CE 2 Lite is a good option.

Apart from this, Samsung Galaxy M13, iQOO Neo 6 5G, Tecno Pova 3, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Mi 11X 5G, Samsung A53 5G, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and more are now being offered at a good price in the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

