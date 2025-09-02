Mumbai, September 2: Apple is set to launch its new iPhone 17 series in India this month, with several updates to the previous iPhone 16 series models. On September 9, 2025, Apple will introduce its new iPhone 17 lineup, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and a rumoured iPhone 17 Air model instead of iPhone 17 Plus.

Ahead of the launch, several leaks and renders have been shared on social media, suggesting major design improvements and upgrades in specifications and features. The battery sizes, cameras, performance, and design will differ from those of the predecessors. All the iPhone 17 series models will be launched on September 9, 2025.

iPhone 17 Price in India, Specifications and Features

The standard model called iPhone 17 is expected to continue the iPhone 16 design. It will cost higher than the previous model in India and in the global market. The expected specifications include 48MP main and 12MP ultrawide cameras on the rear and a 12MP selfie camera. It may come with a 3,600mAh equivalent battery, an A19 chip, and a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display. iPhone 17 price in India for the base model is expected to start around INR 79,900 or 89,900, as per rumours.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India, Specifications and Features

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max will be introduced in Indian market with triple 48MP cameras. It will likely have a 24MP selfie camera. The design is expected to be different than iPhone 16 Pro Max. The camera setup may remain the same but a rectangular bump could be added around the module. Besides, it may have a 5,000mAh equivalent-sized battery, a 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion and Apple's A19 Pro processor. iPhone 17 Pro Max price may be INR 1,64,990.

iPhone 17 Pro Price in India, Specifications and Features

Continuing the same design and processor but in compact size, the iPhone 17 Pro may come with a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display. The camera setup would likely be - 48MP+12MP+48MP on the rear and on the front, it may have a 24MP camera. It may have a 3,600mAh equivalent battery. The iPhone 17 Pro price in India could start at INR 1,24,990.

iPhone 17 Air Price in India, Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 Air price in India is expected to start from INR 99,900. It will be the slimmest model Apple has ever launched. Rumours said that it could have a single 48MP camera on the rear, 24MP front-facing camera, 2,800mAh equivalent battery and run on A19 chipset. Its thickness is expected to be around 5.5mm to 6.25mm as per the leaks.

