Apple Agrees to Pay $18 Million as Settlement for a Lawsuit filed by Facetime

San Francisco, April 30: Apple has agreed an $18 million deal to settle a class-action lawsuit in California that accused the tech giant of intentionally breaking FaceTime on older iPhones, specifically the iPhone 4 and 4S. Over 3.6 million devices are said to have been affected by the update and each class member will receive an estimated $3, reports 9to5Mac. Thirty per cent of the settlement fund will go to the class counsel. Apple Reportedly Working on Its Upcoming Foldable iPhones & iPads With Flexible Batteries; Patent Filed.

The lawsuit's two class representatives, Christina Grace and Ken Potter, stand to gain up $7,500 each as an incentive award for their participation in the case. To recall, FaceTime launched in 2010 as a first-party videoconferencing technology for iPhone. The class-action lawsuit in California accused Apple of intentionally breaking FaceTime on iPhones running older versions of iOS. Apple Reportedly Postpones Mass Production of Its Upcoming iPhone 12 Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to the lawsuit, that breaking FaceTime in iOS 6 allowed Apple to save money because it would no longer need to support users who did not upgrade to iOS 7. Apple originally agreed to reach a settlement deal back in February. The Cupertino based tech giant was also hit with a similar class action in Florida which was dismissed by federal court.