Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its new truly wireless earbuds - AirPods 3. Reports have claimed that Apple could launch its AirPods 3 next month and the company is likely to hold a virtual event for the same. As per tipster 'Leaks Apple Pro', Apple could also launch a new iPad Pro 2021 and highly anticipated AirTags. The leaks don't reveal much about AirPods 3. Apple AirPods 3 Wireless Earbuds Likely to Be Launched in the First Half of 2021.

What to expect at March ❌ARM Macs ✅iPad Pro ✅AirTags ✅AirPods ❌Cheaper AirPods Max — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) February 14, 2021

The truly wireless earbuds are likely to carry a similar design as that of AirPods Pro i.e a short stem and replaceable silicone ear-tips. Leaks have revealed that Apple could stick to the standard 'AirPod' design, and it will look like AirPods 2. Apart from the White shade, the upcoming earbuds are likely to come in black colour as well. There could be no Active Noise Cancellation feature on the AirPods 3.

As far as iPad Pro 2021 is concerned, two iPad Pro devices are likely to be introduced next month - iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch. The 11-inch device is speculated to sport the same design as that of iPad Pro 2020 i.e. a slate-like form factor, a square-shaped dual camera setup and an LED flash. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is expected to come with Face ID sensors above the display. It is likely to feature a dual rear camera module with an LED flash and a LiDAR sensor. As of now, Apple has not announced anything about iPad Pro 2021 and AirPods 3 but we can expect the company to start releasing teasers for the same in future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).