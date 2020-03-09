Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Claims To Deliver Perfect Photos Without Any Protective Casing: Report

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Apple India)

New Delhi, March 9: When it comes to photography while celebrating Holi, Apple iPhone 11 Pro max claims to deliver perfect photos even without any protective casing in real life situations. iPhone 11 Pro Max Grips Indian Celebrities, Instagram on Fire.

According to leading photographer Rohit Vohra, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is a water, splash and dust resistant phone with a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes) and is definitely a leap for mobile phone photography.

"I am happy to say iPhone was able to take this torture surprisingly well. To start with I was not sure if using the iPhone without any water proof was a good idea, but as I started shooting, I realised the fear was within me. The iPhone is built like a rock and after shooting Holi for 2 days, I can safely say it is water, splash and dust proof," Vohra said in a statement.

Vohra is one of Asia's most prominent street photographers. He has been shooting the streets for over 12 years. He also shared some of the tips for someone who wants to shoot Holi celebrations with the iPhone. But remember to use a screen guard on the iPhone as this will not only protect your screen if it falls, it will also protect it from colour.

Do not hold the iPhone against pressurised water for too long. It's ok to take a few splashes but do not hold it against continuous high velocity. Keep a dry piece of lint free cloth in a zip lock bag to clean if you see a lot of water or gulal powder on the screen. This will help you see the scene better and you will be able to compose the scenes well. Do not start charging the iPhone when its wet. This could damage the iPhone and one can use the wireless charging feature.