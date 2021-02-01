Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker is rumoured to introduce 2021 iPhone line-up. A Slovakian blog revealed the concept renders of iPhone SE 3. On the other hand, renders of iPhone 12S Pro have been leaked by a tipster. iPhone SE 3 aka iPhone SE 2021 is likely to come with significant changes as compared to the iPhone SE 2020. One of the key changes revealed by the renders is the absence of a home button on the iPhone SE 2021 phone. On the other side, iPhone 12S Pro seems to have iPhone 12 Pro like the design. Apple iPhone 13 Models Likely to Come With Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilisation: Report.

Apple iPhone 12S Pro (Photo Credits: Lets Go Digital)

As per the Slovakian blog, the renders showcase a punch-hole display, a flat frame that looks like the iPhone 12 series. On the back, it gets a single 12MP camera lens with an LED flash that is seen on iPhone SE 2020, however, there is no home button seen. The upcoming iPhone SE 3 aka iPhone SE 2021 is likely to come with a Touch ID fingerprint recognition on the power key. The handset could get a 5.4-inch LCD high-resolution panel, might be powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

iPhone 12S Pro is likely to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple analyst MIng-Chi Kuo recently suggested that two new iPhone Pro models in the iPhone 2021 lineup will sport improved ultra-wide-angle lenses. The phone might come powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset with 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support. iPhone SE 3 could be priced at $499 (approximately Rs 36,400) for the base 64GB variant whereas the pricing of iPhone 12S Pro is unknown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2021 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).