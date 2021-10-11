Apple Watch Series 7 was launched along with the iPhone 13 Series, iPad Mini and new iPad last month and its pre-orders went live on October 8, 2021. Now, as per the Apple India website, the pre-order shipments have been pushed to early and mid-November, 2021. Some users who had pre-ordered the device on October 8 got the earliest shipment date of October 15. On Flipkart, only the GPS + Cellular 45mm size, stainless steel model is available for pre-order which shows a delivery date of October 23, 2021. All other variants are currently unavailable on the e-commerce website. Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Order To Begin Today in India at 5:30 PM IST.

A majority of Watch Series 7 configurations from base to the high-end model are showing an estimated delivery date of the first week or the second week of November 2021.



As per a report, Apple might be facing production issues. Even before its launch, there were rumours of the same due to its new design. In addition to this, the Cupertino based tech giant has been reportedly facing shipment issues with the new iPhone 13 Series. It would be interesting to watch how the company sorts out the production issues.



Apple Watch Series 7 runs on watchOS 8 and comes with health features such as atrial fibrillation tracking, blood oxygen level measurement and ECG. It gets a large retina display, soft rounded corners, thin bezels, a full keyboard to type text, an 18-hour battery life and an S6 chip. The new smartwatch is dust, crack water-resistant and comes in five shades - blue, green, red, starlight and midnight.

