Chennai, April 3 : Global technology company Zoho's CEO and co-founder Sridhar Vembu on Monday expressed his concerns on the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) regarding the future workforce, saying that AI poses a serious threat to several programming jobs. realme GT Neo 5 SE Launched in China With Latest Chipset and 100W Charging Support; Here’s All the Key Details.

Referring to the conversational AI platforms like ChatGPT and others, Vembu said that he has been saying internally for the past 4-5 years that "ChatGPT, GPT4, and other AI being created today will first affect the jobs of many programmers". Google Blue Check Marks: Tech Giant Testing Blue Ticks for Verified Ads Following Twitter and Meta Trends.

Although there are positive uses of AI, he believes the complexity and depth of this technology are a concern. Vembu recently tweeted from his account, mentioning the economic consequences AI can bring.

"I won't focus on the technology itself but on the economic consequences. First of all, if AI was to eliminate all jobs, it means AI is able to produce all the goods and services we need without human labour," he posted. "Where will the jobs come from? In a world where AI made goods and services free, the better question is 'what will humans do?," he noted during a press interaction here.

Referring to a global initiative taken by tech billionaire Elon Musk and other top entrepreneurs and researchers against stopping AI experiments for at least six months, the Zoho CEO said he and two other industry leaders had also written an open letter to the central government, calling for an AI policy in the country. However, he did not mention the names of the other industry leaders.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2023 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).