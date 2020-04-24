BBK Group Owned iQOO 3 Smartphone Now Available in India Starting From Rs 34,990; Gets a Price Cut of Rs 4,000

iQOO 3 5G Smartphone Featuring Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India(Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 24: Chinese behemoth BBK Group's smartphone brand iQOO on Friday announced the first price cut of its flagship smartphone iQOO 3 with 5G capabilities in India. The smartphone now starts from Rs 34,990 (base model) after a discount of Rs 4,000. The device comes in three variants - 8+128GB (4G), 8+256GB (4G) and 12+256GB (5G) previously priced at Rs 38,990, Rs 41,990 and Rs 46,990. The new pricing after discount is Rs 34,990, Rs 37,990 and Rs 44,990, respectively. iQOO 3 5G Smartphone Featuring Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India Starting From Rs 36,990.

The new price will be applicable in the India market on Flipkart as well as iqoo.com and would be available as soon as e-commerce commences delivery of smartphones. The company has also announced that iQOO 3 will be one of the first smartphones to receive Android 11 updates and regular security and OTA updates for 3 years.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR 10+ standard certification which supports HDR high-dynamic-range video-content playback. According to the company, the device has the 180Hz Super Touch Response rate, which can improve the screen touch scan frequency by 50 percent from 120Hz standard. New iQoo Neo 3 Smartphone With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The device is powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and features quad-camera setup -- 48MP main camera, 13MP Telephoto (20X Zoom), 13MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP Bokeh camera. There is also a 16MP front camera. The device houses 4,440mAh battery and also comes with the latest 55W Super FlashCharge Technology that can charge 50 percent of battery in just 15 minutes.